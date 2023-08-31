MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Down 2.2%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $449.89 and last traded at $449.89. Approximately 12,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 85,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.00.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.80.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.