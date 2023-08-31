MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $376.04 and last traded at $375.24. Approximately 438,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 784,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 140.01%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.85 million. Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $6,336,828 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

