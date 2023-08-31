Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 699.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346,028 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $5,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $40,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,632,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,721,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,662,868.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,956 shares of company stock worth $35,996,778 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $116.62 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

