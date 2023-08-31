Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 408.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

