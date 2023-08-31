Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Buys C$26,085.00 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation acquired 4,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,085.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Morguard Corporation purchased 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 55,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,065.00.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Morguard Corporation acquired 27,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$146,340.00.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance
Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
