MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research firms have commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 16.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.63.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,286,141,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

