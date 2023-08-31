M&T Bank Corp Acquires 668 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.