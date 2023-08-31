M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,445 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

