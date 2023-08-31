M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

