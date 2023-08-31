M&T Bank Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REXR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:REXR opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

