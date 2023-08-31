M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.1 %

BJ opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.