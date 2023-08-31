M&T Bank Corp Purchases 255 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,831,000 after purchasing an additional 326,975 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $128.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $178.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

