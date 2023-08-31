M&T Bank Corp Purchases 6,143 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after buying an additional 332,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Centene by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

