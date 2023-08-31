M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

