M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

