NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.00

Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 244686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.73).

NAHL Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,718.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

