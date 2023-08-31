Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

