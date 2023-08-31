National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.51 and last traded at $71.51. 3,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

National Presto Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $532.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.61.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 695.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

