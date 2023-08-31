Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 44,738 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 252.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 403,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $96.80 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

