Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $81,157.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,219.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,297 shares of company stock worth $4,753,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

