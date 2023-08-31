Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Polaris worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 1,473.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Polaris by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,671,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $112.51 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.