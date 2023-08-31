Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,620 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on G

Genpact Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.