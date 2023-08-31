Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.95 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $220.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.