Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.09 Million Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SWX opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $83.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.