Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of ChampionX worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth $59,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 26.3% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

