Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Guidewire Software worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,373,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

