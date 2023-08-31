Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 35,938 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,897,000 after buying an additional 116,929 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,609,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,369,000 after buying an additional 514,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.26 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Scotiabank upgraded UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

