Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,692 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of Spectrum Brands worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,568,003.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

