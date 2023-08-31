NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 2.2%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.45. 119,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 278,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NPWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NET Power in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36.

In other news, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $421,841.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NET Power during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

