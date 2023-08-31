NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,302 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

