Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 111.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,303,000 after buying an additional 81,576 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 93.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 19.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $434.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $421.73 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.54. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

