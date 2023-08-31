Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.47

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.47 and last traded at $127.46, with a volume of 160474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,865 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

