Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,494 F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 14.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

