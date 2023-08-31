Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $53.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.