Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,536,669.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.