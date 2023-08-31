Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODG. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,831,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

MODG opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MODG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.