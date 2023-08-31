Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Patria Investments by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 135.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Patria Investments Increases Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

