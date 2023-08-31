Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich Buys 668 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,773.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,595.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.43. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 497.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 262,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 211.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 282.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

