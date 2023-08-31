PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $19.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday.

PG&E Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PCG opened at $16.53 on Thursday. PG&E has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,747,000 after buying an additional 4,994,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

