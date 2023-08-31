Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

