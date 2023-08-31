Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stake Lowered by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

