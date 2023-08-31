Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $49.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after purchasing an additional 663,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

