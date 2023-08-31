PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 165.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.23 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

