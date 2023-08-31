Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $734,000 in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS REM opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

