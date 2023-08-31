Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Propel Funeral Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Propel Funeral Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Propel Funeral Partners Company Profile
