ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,511,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 9,889,907 shares.The stock last traded at $14.23 and had previously closed at $13.36.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,743,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,581,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

