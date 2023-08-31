ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 13,279,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 25,598,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.