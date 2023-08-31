ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.65. 1,350,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,959,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 700,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,234,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.