Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 113.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

