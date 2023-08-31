Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Issued By Zacks Research

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins set a C$31.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.50.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.90 and a 52-week high of C$29.99.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

